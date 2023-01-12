HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday.

“We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case who listened attentively to the evidence and deliberated carefully in arriving at this verdict,” Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney John Fahey said in a written statement. “The family has waited many years for justice after suffering such an unimaginable loss.”

Brandon Jones is one of three people who was charged in March of last year following a cold case investigation. Shane Henriques and Maurice Snowden were also charged with murder.

Davis was shot on June 21, 2005, on Martin Street while she was with her boyfriend. The 21-year-old was struck in the head with a bullet when a group opened fire in the area.