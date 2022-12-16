HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Antoine Keaton, 30, has been convicted of the murder of a Hartford man on Friday.

A jury found Keaton guilty of murder and criminally possessing a firearm, according to the Connecticut Department of Justice.

Keaton’s conviction stems from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Wright was shot multiple times in close range on Main Street in Hartford on July 12, 2019.

According to court records and evidence presented in the murder trial, Keaton had personal animosity toward the victim from a prior incident.

On that fateful summer day, Keaton walked past Wright turned around and shot him six times in the chest and back, officials said. Wright was pronounced deceased at the scene of the shooting.

Keaton’s sentencing for the murder of Anthony Wright is scheduled for Feb. 15, 2023, at Hartford Superior Court.