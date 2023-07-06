police car on the street close up

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was critically wounded in a shooting on Evergreen Avenue in Hartford Wednesday night, police said.

Hartford police responded to the area of 137 Evergreen Ave. around 11:14 p.m. and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, a man in his forties, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is listed in critical condition, police said.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

