WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — A 69-year-old Winsted man was killed Saturday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash that happened in front of a sewer treatment plan.

Jackie Centrella was extricated from his vehicle and flown to Hartford Hospital after the trash, where he was declared dead, according to the Winchester Police Department.

The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. in front of the Winsted sewer treatment plant at 470 North Main St., according to police. Two vehicles were involved. The 64-year-old driver in the second vehicle was flown to a hospital. A juvenile who was in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

Police said that Centrella was driving south, and the other driver north, when they collided nearly head-on in the southbound lane. No other information on the crash has been released.

The road was closed for about six hours while authorities investigated the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call police at (860) 379-2723.