HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- Tolls are sure to be a huge topic of discussion as the 2020 Legislative session kicks off this Wednesday with Governor Ned Lamont's 2nd State of the State address.

However, Lamont's proposed tolls plan is far from the only important topics on the docket for the day. The governor's proposed budget is also sure to spur plenty of debate across the aisle, with Lamont focused on continuing to rebuild the state's Rainy Day fund - a move the governor and his supporters insist is important in order to help recession-proof the state.