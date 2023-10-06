HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Hartford, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a report of a serious vehicle versus pedestrian crash around 11:39 p.m. in the area of Hamilton Street just of Hillside Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene they found 34-year-old Omar Espinal of Hartford who had been struck by a vehicle. Police said the vehicle involved had fled the scene.

Espinal was transported to Hartford Hospital where he later died.

Hartford police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).