BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night on Route 9 in Berlin, according to state police.

State police said the incident occurred on Route 9 near Exit 33. An investigation showed that a Toyota Tacoma was driving in the right lane when it struck a man.

The man, identified as a 42-year-old, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time. The incident is under investigation.

Stay with News 8 for updates.