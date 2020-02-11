Man dies after car crashes into utility pole in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– A 56-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Bristol on Tuesday morning.

Police say that at around 9:22 a.m., officers responded to an accident on Broad Street where a vehicle struck a utility pole.

The sole occupant of the car was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. His identity is being withheld at this time until his family is notified.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 860-584-3030.