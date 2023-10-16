EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has died after being shot multiple times inside a vehicle in a parking lot Sunday night in East Hartford, according to police.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 8:35 p.m. in the area of 79 Smith Dr. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man sitting in the driver seat of a parked vehicle suffering from multiple gunshots.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Omar Thompson of Hartford, was transported to Hartford Hospital where he later died.

Police said the investigation shows that a suspect dressed in dark clothing fled the scene on foot after firing several shots at Thompson’s vehicle.

