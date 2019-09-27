Man dies, arrests made in Hartford hit-and-run

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man has died after he was thrown off his scooter in a hit-and-run crash in Hartford on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that at around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to an evading crash with injuries at 98 Wethersfield Avenue, where they found a damaged scooter in the roadway and the scooter’s operator suffering from severe injuries.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Rudy Cabrera. He was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses to the crash gave police a description of the vehicle that hit Cabrera and fled the scene. The car was then found crashed at the corner of Stonington Street and Wethersfield Avenue.

The occupants, who had fled on foot, were located by officers several blocks away from the crash scene. They have not yet been identified.

According to police, an investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Wethersfield Avenue, before speeding in the left turn only lane, through an intersection, under a red light. That’s when the vehicle hit Cabrera’s scooter, throwing him over 100 feet as a result.

Police say that arrests were made and that additional charges may be pending following an investigation.