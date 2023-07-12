SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man, who was the subject of a motor vehicle violation earlier in the night, was found dead after a crash in South Windsor early Wednesday morning.

South Windsor police responded to a report of a single-car crash near the intersection of Nevers and Graham Roads around 1:16 a.m.

The driver, who was the only occupant in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted by police, fire, and EMS crews.

Police determined that the driver was the subject of an attempted motor vehicle stop earlier in the night by a South Windsor police officer, who observed him committing a motor vehicle violation.

The motor vehicle violation, as well as the man’s identity, have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Officer Konrad Rozwadowski of Metro Traffic Services at (860) 645-5560 or reach out via rozwadowskir@manchesterct.gov.