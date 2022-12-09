MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after he was caught driving the wrong-way on I-394 in Manchester and crashed into another car during rush hour.

State police responded to I-384 westbound in the area of Exit 4 in Manchester and located a pick-up truck that had allegedly been traveling in the wrong direction and hit a Toyota Camry.

Officials located the pickup truck matching the description on Candlewood Drive, half a mile from the crash scene. Police said the driver, identified as 35-year-old William Gerlack, showed signs of impairment and failed a sobriety test.

After Gerlack was taken into custody, police seized a bag containing suspected Xanax pills from his car.

Gerlack was charged with the following: evading a motor vehicle accident, driving the wrong way, operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

He was released on a $25,000 surety bond and is due in court on Jan. 3, 2023.