Man followed 8-year-old through Bloomfield pawn shop, yelled racial slurs at him, mother says

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Bloomfield said there have been two racists incidents against black residents in the last week.

One involved an 8-year-old boy being followed through Silas Deane Pawn last Thursday by another customer while shopping for bikes with his mom. MarvyAnn Duncan said the grown man started hurling racial slurs directly at her grade-schooler.

“[He] was followed throughout the store and taunted with racial slurs,” Duncan said.”The n-word, the c-word, words that he doesn’t even understand.”

Duncan said her son is now terrified to leave his home.

The pawn shop said it’s working with police. Authorities said they have identified a suspect and are working on an arrest warrant.

In the other, 28-year-old Chaz Douglas was walking home from a vigil for George Floyd on Sunday when he said a man drove up beside him and demanded to see ID before brandishing a gun.

“I was thinking he was going to shoot me for no reason,” Douglas said. “If he would have been stupid I would have died. I was trying to tell him where I was from because I wanted good vibes in the

neighborhood.”

Police have arrested that neighbor, whom they identified as 56-year-old Michael Fannon.

He’s out on bond. He told News 8 that he is not a racist and has several African-American friends.

He said he did put a gun on the seat of his car during the interaction with Douglas because Fannon claims he felt like he was the one in danger after Douglas put his hand in his own pocket. He said Douglas saw the weapon but claims this does not amount to brandishing the weapon at Douglas. Fannon said he left to avoid escalating the conflict. He admitted initially lying to the police about the gun because he “was scared.”

Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown held a news conference with the NAACP, Police Chief Paul Hammick and state legislators to send a clear message: “The Public Service announcement (PSA) is, if you live in Bloomfield and you can’t appreciate who we are, then you might need to move. And if you’re coming here and you want to change who we are, you may not need to be here.”