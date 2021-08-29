Police searching for witnesses after body found on I-91 off-ramp in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — State police detectives are seeking the public’s help with any information regarding a fatal shooting off of the exit ramp on Interstate 91 in Winsor Locks over the weekend.

Connecticut State Police responded to a report at 7:35 pm. on Sunday, August 29, of an unresponsive male on the I-91 northbound Exit 42 off-ramp.

Responding troopers pronounced the man dead on the scene, after finding him inside a vehicle on Exit 42 off-ramp, suffering from gun wounds.

The Central District Major Crime Unit was requested and is responding to the scene.

