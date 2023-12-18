NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was convicted on Monday of brutally killing a Bristol woman in 2020, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice.

A supreme court jury in New Britain found 57-year-old Kevin Bard guilty of murder, three counts of criminal violation of a protective order and criminal violation of a protective order in connection to the death of Catherine Streeto-Michaud, 58, of Bristol on Dec. 13, 2020.

The evidence that led the jury to their verdict included statements Bard made to his family and friends.

Bard’s sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 15, 2024, at New Britain Superior Court.

New Britain State’s Attorney Christian M. Watson thanked the Western Major Crime Squad, Bristol Police Department, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Scientific Services for their tireless efforts.

Watson also offered his condolences to Streeto-Michaud’s family and hopes the verdict allows the family closure after a senseless act of violence.