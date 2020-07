HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a 40-year-old male was injured when he was grazed by a bullet during a shooting incident. When they arrived he was conscious, alert, and in stable condition.

HPD say the shooting happened in the area of 16 Niles Street around 2:53 p.m.

Major Crimes Division is investigating.