HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in Hartford Saturday night, according to police.

At 9:43 p.m. Hartford police were called to 451 Wethersfield Ave. on reports of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived police found the victim, a man in his 40s, with non-life-threatning gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident is currently being investigated by Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions.