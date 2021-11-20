Man hospitalized after shooting on Maple Ave, Hartford Police investigating

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police investigate a ‘shots fired’ incident on Maple Ave, resulting in the hospitalization of one.

At approximately 2:01 a.m. Saturday, Hartford Police Officers responded to a shot spotter activation on 768 Maple Avenue.

After scoping out the area, Officers located the scene.

Shortly after, the victim, a man in his forties, arrived at a local hospital for treatment after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay connected with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as further information becomes available.

