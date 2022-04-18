BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in Bristol was taken to the hospital Monday after he fell onto a piece of rebar being used as a horseshoe stake.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Meadowbrook Drive. Bristol Fire Department Chief Richard Hart said a 54-year-old man tripped and fell onto the rebar.

It was 1 inch in diameter and around 8 inches of the bar impaled the man in his lower torso, according to Hart.

Firefighters were able to cut the bar and stabilize it for transport by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital.

According to Hart, the man was conscious, alert and oriented, and the injury was non-life-threatening when they handed him off to EMS.

