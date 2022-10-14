BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man finishing up a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to escaping from a Bloomfield halfway house, according to an announcement Friday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Charles Harrison, 34, was sentenced in 2012 in New York to 120 months in prison for trafficking narcotics, according to the announcement. In March 2021, he was transferred to the Drapelick Center in Bloomfield for the rest of his sentence.

He left the home on a day pass in September 2021 and didn’t return, according to the announcement. He was arrested on March 29 of this year after authorities found him in New York.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6. He faces up to five years in prison.