HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Saturday morning outside of a recently closed bar in Hartford, according to police.

Officers responded at around 12:45 a.m. to The Russian Lady on Ann Uccello Street for the report of someone shot. As officers were responding, a local hospital said a man with a gunshot wound had arrived for treatment.

The man is in his 20s and is listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said an argument led to a fight and resulted in the shooting outside of The Russian Lady.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

The Russian Lady voluntarily closed its doors after a now-viral video showed 28-year-old Joshua Gilmore being dragged, punched and thrown down flights of stairs by security inside the bar on Nov. 4.

Gilmore and his attorney, DeVaughn Ward, called for accountability and justice after what unfolded. Ward said Gilmore suffered a concussion, a deep cut to the back of his skull and a fractured elbow as a result of the attack.

Last month, Gilmore filed a lawsuit against several defendants, claiming they “participated in gross negligence and negligent hiring that led to the battery” of Gilmore.

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) previously said The Russian Lady voluntarily agreed to suspend its liquor license. The bar was expected to be closed until further notice.

“From what I understand, The Russian Lady closed voluntarily after the last incident while the Department of Consumer Protection investigated the incident,” Boisvert told News 8 Saturday. “It was not shut down by police.”

Information on whether The Russian Lady had reopened was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.