Man in critical condition after early morning shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An early Sunday morning shooting on New Britain Ave has left one person in critical, but stable condition.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Hartford Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Police report a male victim, in his forties, sustained a gunshot wound and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

Officers determined the shooting occurred in the area of 444 New Britain Ave. Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford Police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).