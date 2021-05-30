Man in critical condition after early morning shooting in Hartford

Hartford

by: Gina D'Amico

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An early Sunday morning shooting on New Britain Ave has left one person in critical, but stable condition.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Hartford Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Police report a male victim, in his forties, sustained a gunshot wound and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

Officers determined the shooting occurred in the area of 444 New Britain Ave. Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford Police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Rain or no rain–a lot of people are doing some traveling on this first day of the long holiday weekend.

News /

Local Windsor activists protest Amazon construction site, push for answers regarding eighth noose

News /

CT State budget bill to be passed, less than two weeks in legislative session

News /

Hartford PD: Suspect in Albany Ave. homicide arrested; held on $1.25 million bond

News /

Victims identified in murder-suicide shooting at Windsor Locks home

News /

Victims identified in murder-suicide shooting at Windsor Locks home

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss