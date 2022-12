HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s is in critical condition Tuesday night after being shot in Hartford, according to police.

Police responded at about 9:40 p.m. to the area of 45 Clifford St. after receiving two ShotSpotter alerts. While officers were there, the man was dropped off at the hospital, according to police. He had been shot multiple times.

Further information was not immediately available.