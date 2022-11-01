Deputies said it was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, who had been in the outdoor kennel all night. (Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Manchester Monday night.

The Manchester Police Department responded to the crash around 9 p.m. on Green Road near North Elm Street.

Police said the man was traveling westbound on Green Road when the motorcycle left the road and collided with a curb. The motorcycle hit a tree, causing the man to sustain life-threatening injuries.

He was transferred to Hartford Hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash or witnessed the scene is urged to contact Officer Kevin Jackson at (860) 645-5565.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app