HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his thirties is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Friday night.

At approximately 10:43 p.m., Hartford Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 818 Windsor Street.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found evidence of gunfire.

The victim was treated in an area hospital.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are still investigating the scene.