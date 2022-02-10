HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Hartford Thursday.

Police responded to Gillette Street around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Officers found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).