Man in critical condition after shooting on Albany Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on Albany Avenue Tuesday night.

At around 5:36 p.m., Hartford police officers responded to the area of 517 Albany Avenue on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located a man in his thirties suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said he was taken to an area hospital for treatment where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

