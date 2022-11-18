HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on Magnolia Street in Hartford Friday morning.

Hartford police responded to the area of 186 Magnolia St. for a person shot around 10 a.m. and began to canvass the area.

While on scene, a victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The victim, a man in his thirties, is currently listed in critical condition, police said.

Wish Elementary School is currently on a “Code Yellow” due to the proximity of the shooting, though teaching will resume as normal.

This is an active investigation.

