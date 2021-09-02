Man in critical condition following shooting on Mather Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on Mather Street in Hartford Thursday.

At around 6:23 p.m., Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 206 Mather Street on a Shot Spotter activation.

Upon arrival, police said a male in his forties was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).