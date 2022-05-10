HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in a shooting near Trinity College in Hartford.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said police responded to the report of a shooting on Zion Street around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday after three different ShotSpotters went off. Officers found Guillermo Gonzalez of Hartford with a gunshot wound.

Gonzalez, 59, was taken to a hospital, where Boisvert said he was pronounced dead.

Boisvert said two cars driving along Zion Street on the backside of Trinity College were either shooting at each other or one car was shooting at the other. A total of 30 to 40 shots were fired.

Gonzalez, who is not believed to be the intended target, was standing on the street outside of a bodega, minding his own business when he was shot once, Boisvert said.

People in the area are on edge and very concerned about what happened.

“Usually when I’m riding around, I’m always very aware of my surroundings but you never know what can happen, usually when something happens it happens very quick,” said Johnny Cruz of Hartford, who rides down Zion Street past the bodega. “Lately there has been a lot more shootings. This year it’s like a whole other level.”

The police department just started its summer imitative. It is a massive launch of police officers on all shifts throughout the late nights and early morning hours. Many of the cruisers and officers are out on the streets, including resource officers and Major Crimes detectives, trying to curb summer violence in the community.

“You’ll see patrol out there as you always have, you will see our CSOs working overtime, you’ll see our street crimes unit working overtime, our traffic division working overtime, and they are going to be working until late hours of the night, early morning,” Boisvert said.

Many residents are thankful for the increased police presence, hoping it will make a difference after an already violent start to the year.

“Corona was very quiet and then a couple of summers later it’s too active, it’s not under control,” Cruz said.

This is the city’s 13th homicide of the year.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information on the case is

asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).