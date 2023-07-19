HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford — continuing a string of gun violence in the city that included a deadly shooting that happened only blocks away.

The shooting happened at about 4:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Maple Avenue, according to police. The man arrived at the hospital shortly after.

The man had been shot twice, according to police.

The shooting happened less than a week after two people, including a 17-year-old, were killed following a shooting in the 500 block of Maple Avenue. Two other people were shot and are expected to survive.

Marion Edwards, a 20-year-old from Windsor, was shot and killed Tuesday night in a drive-by that has left a 70-year-old in critical condition. Police said that both were shot multiple times.

Wednesday’s shooting on Maple Avenue marks the eighth person to be shot in the city since Saturday.