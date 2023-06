HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was in the hospital Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, according to police.

Officers initially responded at about 6 p.m. to Wethersfield Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert from the area, and then found evidence that there’d been a shooting in the 100 block of Main Street.

While there, the man showed up at the hospital. He is expected to survive, according to police.