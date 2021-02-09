 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Man in serious condition after shooting in Hartford, Garden St. closed for investigation

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in serious condition following a shooting in the area of Garden Street in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.

Hartford Police say their officers responded to 479 Garden Street just before 3 p.m. on a Shot Spotter activation.

Upon arrival they found a man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Garden Street will be closed between Capen Street and Mather Street, and FD Oates will be closed between Enfield Street and Bethel Street while detectives investigate.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is
asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

State lawmakers reintroduce CROWN Act in hopes to ban discrimination against natural hair

News /

Phase 1B COVID vaccine distribution expanding; CT residents 65-74 able to enroll starting Thursday

News /

Phase 1b COVID vaccine distribution expanding; CT residents 65-74 able to enroll starting Thursday

News /

Hartford police investigating 3 separate shootings

News /

Hartford police make homicide arrest in October stabbing

News /

5 displaced after overnight fire at East Hartford home

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss