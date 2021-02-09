Man in serious condition after shooting in Hartford, Garden St. closed for investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in serious condition following a shooting in the area of Garden Street in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.

Hartford Police say their officers responded to 479 Garden Street just before 3 p.m. on a Shot Spotter activation.

Upon arrival they found a man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Garden Street will be closed between Capen Street and Mather Street, and FD Oates will be closed between Enfield Street and Bethel Street while detectives investigate.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is

asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).