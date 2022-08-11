PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured after falling off of a motorcycle that was being towed in Plainfield, police said.

The Plainfield Police Department, Moosup Fire Department, and KB Ambulance responded to a report of a crash on Allen Street in the area of Prospect Street in Moosup just before 3:30 p.m.

According to police, 59-year-old Adam Kovarovics was driving a 2005 Honda VT750 motorcycle northbound on Allen Street while being towed by a piece of rope attached to a 1998 Ford Ranger that was driven by 75-year-old Charles Nelson.

Police said that while the motorcycle was being towed, the rope snapped, causing Kovarovics to lose balance and fall over. The motorcycle fell to the right side onto the ground, landing on his right leg.

Kovarovics suffered injuries and was transported to the Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Center. The motorcycle sustained minor damage.