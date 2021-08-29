Man injured in early morning Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Sunday morning.

At approximately 3:03 a.m. police were called to St. Francis Hospital after a gunshot wound victim arrived seeking treatment.

Police say the male victim was in his twenties. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening at this time.

The location of the shooting has not been determined. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).