HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after one man was injured in a shooting on Capitol Avenue in Hartford on Friday.

The Hartford Police Department responded to 1046 Capitol Ave. around 3:45 a.m. and found a man in his thirties who was shot.

While his injuries were non-life-threatening, he was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to reach out to the HPD at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).