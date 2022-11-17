HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his twenties was injured in a shooting on Kensington Street in Hartford Wednesday night.

Hartford police responded to St. Francis Hospital around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. After meeting with the victim, police determined the shooting occurred in the area of 86 Kensington St.

The victim suffered non-life threatening wounds.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).