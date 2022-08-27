HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a stabbing on Main Street in Hartford on Saturday night, police said.

The Hartford Police Department responded to a reported stabbing around 8:22 p.m. in the area of 755 Main St. and located a man in his twenties suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man was alert and conscious at the scene. Police said he was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

This is an active investigation.

