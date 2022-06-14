HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Hartford Police Department responded to 31 Orange St. just after 1:30 a.m. and found a male in his forties suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was alert and conscious at the scene and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

This is an active investigation. Police urge anyone with information to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

