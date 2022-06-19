HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was injured in a shooting on Park at Orange Street early Sunday morning.

At approximately 8:00 a.m., police responded to the area of Park at Orange Street on a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, evidence of gunfire was located on the scene. As officers were investigating, a male in his forties arrived at an area hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 860-722-8477.