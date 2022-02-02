Man injured in Hartford shooting, police investigating

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford that left a man injured Tuesday night.

Hartford police said they responded to the area of 590 Albany Ave. around 6:15 p.m. on a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, they located a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said, and is currently listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division responded and assumed the
investigation.

Hartford

