HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a Hartford shooting Sunday night, police said.

The Hartford Police Department responded to Hartford Hospital around 7:18 p.m. on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Police said a man in his fifties suffered a single gunshot wound and is currently in stable condition.

At this time, police have not determined a location for the incident.

This is an active investigation. Police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).