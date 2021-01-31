Man injured in hit-and-run at Price Chopper in Windsor, suspect in custody

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An elderly man was injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of Price Chopper in Windsor.

Police say the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m.

Windsor Police and medics arrived shortly after the crash. The victim is a man in his 80s and is being treated at Saint Francis hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and was later located at their house. The suspect was identified as an individual also in their 80s. They are in custody and charged with a hit and run.

