Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — A male in his 30s was a victim in a shooting in Hartford just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.



Responding officers found evidence of gunfire on the scene at 256 Mathers St., and the victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment. He suffered gunshot wounds, which are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Hartford Police Department.



The investigation is still ongoing.