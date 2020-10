HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Wadsworth Street Thursday.

Police say the shooting incident occurred in the area of 22 Wadsworth Street.

A man was shot and was transported to Hartford Hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

No word yet on any suspects.

