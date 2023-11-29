HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The man injured in a viral video that allegedly depicts an assault at The Russian Lady in Hartford files a lawsuit against the business.

News 8 obtained the video that led to the closure of the popular bar. It appears to show a patron being dragged, punched and thrown down the stairs by security.

Hartford police said they are investigating the incident that happened on Nov. 4.

Attorney DeVaughn Ward said 28-year-old Joshua Gilmore suffered a concussion, a deep cut to the back of his skull and a fractured elbow as a result of the attack.

The lawsuit names the restauranteur, the liquor license holder, an entertainment company and the security guard, claiming they “participated in gross negligence and negligent hiring that led to the battery” of Gilmore.

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) said The Russian Lady agreed to suspend its liquor license voluntarily. The bar is closed until further notice, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.