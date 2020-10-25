Man injured, suspect at large after shooting on Rt. 5 in South Windsor

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor Police are investigating a shooting on Route 5 that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say the shooting occurred on Rt 5 near Strong Road shortly before 6 p.m.

The suspect’s vehicle – believed to be a dark-colored four-door sedan with New York plates – fled the scene.

The victim was found in East Windsor with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

Rt 5 northbound at Strong Road is currently closed and will be closed for the next several hours.

Police say there is no threat to the general public.

The investigation is currently active.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Helping CT's Opioid Crisis

News /

Hartford police make six firearm arrests, two stolen vehicle recoveries Friday night

News /

Republicans call on Gov. Lamont to suspend police accountability law

News /

West Harford PD looking to create video sharing map using residents' home security cameras to help when crime arises

News /

Gov. Lamont allocates $1M of state's COVID relief fund to help foster parents amid pandemic

News /

Demand is high, sales are up in Hartford real estate market due to pandemic

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss