Man injured, suspect at large after shooting on Rt. 5 in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor Police are investigating a shooting on Route 5 that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say the shooting occurred on Rt 5 near Strong Road shortly before 6 p.m.

The suspect’s vehicle – believed to be a dark-colored four-door sedan with New York plates – fled the scene.

The victim was found in East Windsor with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

Rt 5 northbound at Strong Road is currently closed and will be closed for the next several hours.

Police say there is no threat to the general public.

The investigation is currently active.