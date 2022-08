BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened late Saturday night.

Police say the investigation determined the motorcycle operator was eastbound on Redstone Hill Road at 11:44 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed.

According to police the victim is a 57 year old man but they are not releasing his name.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 860-584-3038.