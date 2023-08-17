HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil held Thursday evening in Windsor for a man shot to death earlier this month turned into a call for bail reform.

“People that we know killed people can’t be released on the streets again, amen,” said Rev. Henry Brown, with Mothers United Against Violence. “So, we are here today, letting the family know they don’t stand alone in this fight.”

Jordan Phipps, a 24-year-old, was shot on Aug. 6 in Hartford. Police said that Chan Williams-Bey, who was out on bail for first-degree assault, has been charged with killing him.

Leaders have criticized the bail system for letting Williams-Bey get out of jail before his trial. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has said that he’s hopeful that a law passed this year increasing bail for people with repeated, serious firearm offenses will keep offenders off the streets.

“I’m angry this person was not in jail, I’m angry that this person was out in the community and able to continue to commit acts of violence that take people’s lives and traumatize the community,” Bronin said earlier this month. “This person should have been locked up.”

Williams-Bey is being held on a $5 million bond.