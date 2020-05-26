 

Man killed in Hartford shooting; person of interest taken into custody after brief pursuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on 530 Wethersfield Ave.

Officers were called to the scene after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they came into contact with a person speeding away, and a chase ensued.

Police said they were led to Interstate 91 S and then back to the crime scene, where the driver was taken into custody.

The 29-year-old victim was pronounced deceased at Hartford Hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

After a brief investigation, officials determined that at least 10 rounds were fired after an argument in the area. It is unclear if the shooter and victim knew each other.

A handgun was recovered on I-91; police said it was taken to ballistics to see if it was involved in this shooting.

Police said Wethersfield Avenue between Preston and Adelaide streets would be closed into the late evening. It was reopened around 8:30 p.m.

